Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
May 25, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Xander Bogaerts was pulled from the game late with a right hamstring cramp. He was replaced by Jonathan Herrera and no roster move had been announced immediately after the game. The severity of the injury was unknown.

RHP Jake Peavy was staked to a 5-0 lead before his first pitch but couldn’t pull out the victory, giving up eight hits and five earned runs. Boston used seven of its eight relievers on the night, so the Sox may have to call up an arm for bullpen help in Sunday’s series finale.

DH A.J. Pierzynski, who grew up north of St. Petersburg in Brooksville, hit a three-run home run in the first to give Boston a 5-0 lead. It was his fourth home run of the year, though he went 0-for-4 the rest of the night.

OF Grady Sizemore went 0-for-6 on Saturday with three strikeouts, dropping his season average to .211. The bottom third of the Red Sox lineup went a combined 1-for-18 against Rays pitching.

