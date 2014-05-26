OF Daniel Nava was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace OF Shane Victorino. Nava started in right field Sunday and went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Rays.

RHP Brandon Workman was called up to start Sunday in place of ailing LHP Felix Doubront. Workman allowed three runs on five hits and five walks in five innings and got a no-decision in Sunday’s loss to the Rays.

LF Jonny Gomes hit his eighth career pinch-hit homer, a two-run shot off RHP Joel Peralta. He is 6-for-13 with four homers and seven RBIs against Peralta. He was ejected in the eighth inning after confronting Rays SS Yunel Escobar on third base as he gestured toward the Boston dugout.

RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

1B Mike Napoli was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left ring finger. He has batted .238 with homers since dislocating the same digit on April 15. He was replaced in the lineup by Mike Carp.

LHP Craig Breslow faced eight batters, six of which reached base, and allowed a career-high five runs in taking the loss in an 8-3 Rays win at Tropicana Field on Sunday. He had not lost since July 6, 2013, but allowed a three-run pinch-hit homer to 2B Sean Rodriguez and a two-run double to SS Yunel Escobar.

RHP Clay Buchholz (2-4, 6.32) will start on Monday to begin a two-game series against the Braves at Turner Field. The struggling right-hander has never faced the Braves, but is 4-0 with a 4.40 ERA in six career interleague starts. Buchholz has allowed 13 earned runs in his last 16 innings over three starts.