1B/C Ryan Lavarnway was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, and he grounded out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He was hitting .265 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games with Pawtucket. He had 77 at-bats for Boston last season and 153 in 2012, producing a combined .208 average with five homers and 34 RBIs over the two seasons.

RHP Alex Wilson, who pitched a scoreless inning of relief at Tampa Bay on Sunday in his only major league appearance of the season, was returned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. He was 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and five saves in 18 games for Pawtucket. Wilson made 26 relief appearances for Boston in 2013.

RHP Steven Wright, on the disabled list all season after undergoing sports hernia surgery in January, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

1B David Ortiz, forced out of his DH role in an interleague game, hit a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly, driving in four runs as the Red Sox rallied to end their 10-game losing streak with an 8-6 comeback victory over the Braves. It was the 443rd career homer for Big Papi, breaking a tie with Dave Kingman for 39th on the all-time list. Ortiz has 12 homers this season.

LHP Jon Lester will try to bounce back from a rough outing when he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday. He gave up seven runs over the first two innings in a loss to Toronto last Wednesday, falling to 4-6 with a 3.36 ERA. Lester is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the Braves.

SS Stephen Drew, who could join the Red Sox by June 2, went 1-for-3 with a two-run double for Class A Greenville on Monday. Drew is 3-for-8 through three games in the minors. He is slated to join either Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.

RHP Clay Buchholz had another rough outing Monday. He walked eight while getting just nine outs in a loss to the Braves, and his ERA jumped to 7.02 ERA. Buchholz, 12-1 a year ago, threw just 42 strikes in 88 pitches. He gave up four hits and was charged with six runs in a no-decision. Manager John Farrell said there was no guarantee Buchholz would start again in five days.