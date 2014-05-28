3B Brock Holt wasted no time extending his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday. He led off the game with a single up the middle. It was his only hit and he left three runners on base, two of them in scoring position. Holt is hitting .353 (12-for-34) during the streak.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. had his seventh multi-hit game of the season and raised his average from .193 to .210 by going 2-for-4 on Tuesday. Bradley broke an 0-for-12 stretch with a single and stole his fourth base in the sixth inning. His two-run single provided the insurance runs in the seventh.

RHP John Lackey has faced Atlanta only once in his career, in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Lackey is coming off an excellent start that saw him throw seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay without earning a decision.

LHP Jon Lester broke a two-game losing streak with a win on Tuesday. Lester (5-6) allowed three runs in six innings and struck out seven. The win moved him into a tie with Lefty Grove for 10th place among career wins with the team (105). Manager John Farrell said, “It was a grind. His pitch count was up. He battled himself some. But in the end he had a solid start.”

2B Dustin Pedroia went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly on Tuesday; it was his second three-hit game of the season. Pedroia has 110 three-hit games since becoming a full-time player and ranks behind Joe Mauer (113) and Ichiro Suzuki (111) among active players.