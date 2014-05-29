RHP Alex Wilson, who was recently recalled and then sent back to the minors by the Red Sox, was recalled on Wednesday night, replacing RHP Clay Buchholz on the active roster.

Rookie CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who drove in three runs in the two games in Atlanta, had two hits, including an RBI double, on Wednesday night -- his second straight multi-hit outing.

Rookie SS Xander Bogaerts had three hits and a walk on Wednesday night. He had gone 1-for-8 with two walks in the two games in Atlanta Monday and Tuesday.

RHP John Lackey turned in his second straight no-run performance in picking up his sixth win of the season on Wednesday night. He threw seven shutout innings at Tampa Bay and followed that with 6 1/3 innings against the Braves. He gave up eight hits, walked none and struck out nine on Wednesday and is 6-3 on the season.

RHP Jake Peavy, 0-2 with three no-decisions and a 6.59 ERA over his last five starts, closes the home portion of the four-game/two-city series with the Braves on Thursday night. He is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA against the Braves, but has started only once against them since 2009 (a win, last year with the White Sox).

C A.J. Pierzynski stroked an RBI single in the third inning on Wednesday night. The hit, the first of his two in the game, extended his hitting streak to seven games and the RBI was the 19th in his last 23 starts. The 24 RBIs he brought into the game were tied for second among AL catchers.

1B/LF Mike Carp, hit on the foot by a pitch in Atlanta on Tuesday night, apparently suffered only a bruise after x-rays came back negative. It wasn’t clear if he was available on Wednesday night.

RHP Clay Buchholz, who has struggled mightily over his last four starts and owns a 2-4 record and 7.02 ERA for the season, threw in the bullpen on Wednesday to see if his left knee would allow him to make his next start. Instead, he was placed on the 15-day disabled list. “We’re going to be cautious. We don’t want to put him at risk of any other further injury,” manager John Farrell said, before the move was made. “Whether that’s to the knee, or shows up elsewhere, as a pitcher we’ve got to be careful.”