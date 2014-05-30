RHP Rubby De La Rosa, part of that 2012 mega deal with Dodgers, will be summoned from Pawtucket to start against Tampa Bay on Saturday night -- replacing the injured Clay Buchholz in the rotation.

C Ryan Lavarnway, making his first major league start at first base, left in the fifth inning with a sore left wrist. He will have an MRI on Friday.

3B Brock Holt continues to make the most of his latest chance in the major leagues. He had an RBI double, a single and a ninth-inning walk on Thursday, matching his career high by reaching four times. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games at a .349 clip.

Rookie SS Xander Bogaerts had three-hit games both Wednesday and Thursday and hit the ninth-inning ball that was a hit and became the winner when the Braves botched the play. Asked about trying to relax in a tight situation, Bogaerts, who has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games (.373) and will move to third base when Stephen Drew is ready, said, “I tried to relax but I think (on) the last one I even bit my lip and then I told myself ‘Just calm down. Try to get the run in or hit a deep ball so the guy can advance and Pedey (Dustin Pedroia) can do some damage.'”

RHP Brandon Workman makes his second start -- both against Tampa Bay -- since his recall from Pawtucket when the Red Sox open their second straight weekend series against the Rays on Friday night at Fenway Park. Workman worked five innings last Sunday in St. Petersburg, allowed three runs in a no-decision. He is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against the Rays and faces Tampa ace David Price, who is 10-6 with a 3.09 ERA against the Red Sox in his career. He gave up five runs in the first inning against Boston last Saturday but then settled down and the Rays came back to win the game.

DH David Ortiz was out of the Red Sox lineup on Thursday night with a right calf injury, the same problem that caused him to miss the last five games of spring training. Manager John Farrell called the move “precautionary in nature” and said Ortiz playing the two games in the field in Atlanta didn’t help things. “David’s been great in terms of the preventative maintenance and the care that he’s got to go through,” Farrell said, “and yet, after two whole days of first base and another DH (Wednesday) night, it was best to hold him out.” Ortiz pinch hit in the eighth inning, was intentionally walked and replaced by a punch runner.

RHP Jake Peavy still has only one win on the season, but he gave the Red Sox a chance to win with eight innings of three-run ball on Thursday. He is 0-2 with four no-decisions in his last six starts. “We’re banged up a little bit but you point back to Jake Peavy’s eight innings giving us an opportunity to win this game tonight,” said manager John Farrell.

LHP Felix Doubront, on the disabled list with a left shoulder strain, threw in the bullpen before Thursday night’s game.