RHP Rubby De La Rosa’s first start in a Red Sox uniform was one to remember. Acquired in the blockbuster deal with the Dodgers that sent Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez and Carl Crawford to Los Angeles in the summer of 2012, De La Rosa dazzled at Fenway Park on Saturday night, allowing just four hits in seven shutout innings in his first start for Boston and first overall since July 31, 2011, while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. De La Rosa became the first pitcher to ever have eight strikeouts without a walk or allowing a run in their first start at Fenway. Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon summed it up best. “High-velocity fastball with a Bugs Bunny changeup, great command of everything,” he said. “He was outstanding.”

3B Brock Holt certainly is making a case to remain in the Boston lineup. While SS Stephen Drew is nearing his return to the majors after signing with Boston earlier this month, a move that will shift current SS Xander Bogaerts to third base, Holt continues to shine both in the field and at the plate. Holt made a sensational diving stop that saved a run and followed that with his first career home run, a two-run shot that powered the Red Sox past the Rays on Saturday. Holt has reached base in 10 of his last 12 games and has been batting leadoff lately, too. Nothing has changed in his approach, though. “Stick with what I was doing when I was in the bottom third of the order,” he said.

SS Xander Bogaerts is sizzling, and it’s no coincidence the Red Sox are winning again. Bogaerts went 1-for-3 on Saturday night, helping Boston to its sixth straight win. The 21-year-old is 10-for-17 (.588) with four doubles and two RBIs in his last four games, with at least three hits in the first three. He has reached base in 18 of his last 19 games, and 89 times this season, the most by a Red Sox rookie before June in the last 100 years and the third most by an AL rookie in the last century. Only Oakland’s Ben Grieve (98 in 1998) and Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki (97 in 2001) reached more times.

A.J. Pierzynski moved up to third in the order Saturday night and didn’t seem to miss a beat. Pierzynski singled in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, and went 2-for-4 in Boston’s win. Pierzynski, who went through a cold spell earlier this month, is hitting .409 (18-for-44) during his current hit streak. He also has multiple hits in four straight games, matching a career-high streak for the ninth time.

LHP Jon Lester (5-6) is looking to rekindle the magic he felt during his postseason run last year. Sunday is a great place to start. Lester will make his first start against Tampa Bay since beating them in Game 1 of the ALDS last season. His three-hit, two-run performance ignited a terrific postseason surge as Lester went 4-1 with a 1.56 ERA in five starts to help Boston win the World Series. This season has been a different story, though, an up-and-down ride that is just starting to settle down. After losing four of his first six starts, Lester has won three of his last five, including a gem against Oakland on May 3, when he struck out a career-high 15 in eight innings. The Red Sox are hoping Lester opens June the same way he started May.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed his second game of the season on Saturday night after leaving Friday’s win over Tampa Bay with an injury to his right hand. X-rays came back negative and an MRI confirmed there was no fracture or structural damage. Pedroia, who missed just one game last season, also did not play on April 13 against the Yankees, and served solely as a pinch-runner the day before. His absence leaves a hole atop Boston’s lineup. Pedroia is hitting .275 with a .349 on-base percentage, two homers and 17 RBIs this season.

2B Jonathan Herrera made the most of his spot-start on Saturday. Filling in for injured Dustin Pedroia, Herrera went 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in another on a perfect safety-squeeze bunt that helped Boston to its season-high sixth straight win. It was his first multi-hit game of the season and couldn’t have come at a better time with Pedroia sidelined with an injured hand.