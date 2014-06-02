RHP Alex Wilson, who pitched the last two innings of Saturday night’s 7-1 win over the Rays, was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. He has a 3.00 ERA and no decisions in two appearances for Boston this year.

INF Brock Holt, likely to stick as a utility player, played first base for the first time on any level Sunday. He failed to handle one eighth-inning throw to pick up an error. However, he also had four doubles, a walk, two RBIs and a stolen base, and he raised his average to .337. As far as playing the field, manager John Farrell said, “The way Brock has solidified the leadoff spot and handled the bat, we’re finding ways to keep him on the field and keep his bat in the lineup. We don’t feel it’s risky at all. He’s a good athlete, he’s a good infielder. Granted, there’s been no experience at the position, but given where we are, we’re not hesitant to put him there.” Holt is the sixth Red Sox hitter to record four doubles in a game since 1914.

OF/1B Alex Hassan, a local product, made his major league debut Sunday, playing right field and batting sixth. He came up with the bases loaded and two out in the first inning and took three straight strikes in his first big league at-bat. He later added a hit and a walk. “Not really nervous. I‘m just excited,” Hassan said before the game. “I feel ready to go and hopefully I can help out this team in some way.”

RHP John Lackey, who has been the Red Sox’s most consistent pitcher, goes for his seventh win when Boston opens a nine-game road trip at Cleveland on Monday night. He hasn’t allowed a run in 13 1/3 innings over his last two starts and his 7-7 with a 3.98 ERA lifetime against the Indians.

LHP Jon Lester was masterful Sunday, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball and striking out 12 Tampa Bay batters. Lester (6-6) has had decisions in all 12 starts, losing two, winning two, losing two, winning two, losing two and winning two. He recorded his 19th double-digit strikeout game Sunday, passing Joe Wood for third place on the team’s all-time list (Pedro Martinez, 72, Roger Clemens, 68).

2B Dustin Pedroia, who missed Saturday night’s game with a hand contusion, was back in the lineup on Sunday -- but only for three innings. He was ejected by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after the third inning, apparently for arguing balls and strikes. Pedroia went 0-for-2.

1B Mike Napoli, out with a sprained left ring finger, is expected to be ready to come off the disabled list on June 8, the first day he is eligible. “It wasn’t just the finger,” Napoli said Sunday. “I was dealing with a lot of stuff. It was probably was the best thing for me. I was going to keep on trying to grind it out, grind it out, but this is probably the best time for me just to get everything fixed, get better so I‘m playing somewhat healthy. I think it was just time to do it.”

SS Stephen Drew, who recently re-signed with the Red Sox for $10.1 million for the rest of the year, is expected to be in the lineup in Cleveland on Monday night. Drew hit a combined .238 in seven games for two teams in the Boston farm system in recent weeks.

1B/OF Mike Carp is headed for the disabled list with a broken right foot, an injury suffered when he was hit on the foot with a pitch in Atlanta last Tuesday. He actually started the first two games of the weekend series against the Rays, going a combined 0-for-5 with an RBI.