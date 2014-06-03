OF Daniel Nava was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take the place of 1B/OF Mike Carp, who was placed on the disabled list due to a broken bone in his right foot. This is third stint with the Red Sox this year for Nava, who was optioned to the minors Saturday. In 22 games with the Red Sox, he is hitting .130 with two home runs and three RBIs. At Pawtucket, he was hitting .253 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

INF Garin Cecchini was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on the roster for SS Stephen Drew, who was recalled from Pawtucket. Cecchini went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his major league debut Sunday. With Pawtucket, Cecchini is hitting .278 with one home run and 21 RBIs in 176 at bats.

RHP John Lackey is 4-2 with a 2.43 ERA over his past eight starts. On Monday against the Indians, he gave up two runs in the first inning, then another run in the third. Starting in the fourth inning, Lackey held Cleveland scoreless on three hits over his last five innings.

SS Stephen Drew, who signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on May 21, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Monday’s game. He started against the Indians and went 0-for-2 with a walk. “It’s going to take a few at-bats for him to settle in,” manager John Farrell said.

1B/OF Mike Carp was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 1, with a broken bone in his right foot. Carp appeared in 33 games prior to getting injured, and in 70 at-bats, he hit .214 with no home runs and six RBIs.