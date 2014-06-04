C Ryan Lavarnway had surgery Tuesday in Cleveland to remove the hamate bone from his left hand. According to manager John Farrell, it will be five-to-seven weeks before Lavarnway can resume baseball activities.

3B Xander Bogaerts, for the second night in a row, was a big part of the Red Sox offense. In a 5-3 loss to Cleveland Tuesday, Bogaerts was 2-for-4, with a double, a home run and an RBI. In the first two games of the series with the Indians, he is 4-for-8 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs. “He’s in a good place offensively,” said manager John Farrell. “He’s balanced, and showing extra-base power pretty consistently. He’s playing very well.”

RHP Brandon Workman has been fined and suspended for six games by Major League Baseball for throwing a pitch behind Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria May 30. Workman is appealing the suspension, and will make his scheduled start Wednesday in Cleveland.

RHP Jake Peavy was a study in contrasts in his 5-3 loss to the Indians Tuesday night. After giving up singles to the first five batters he faced in the game, and three first-inning runs, Peavy then retired 18 of the next 20 batters he faced, including at one point 14 in a row. “This is a tough one to lose,” said Peavy. “I don’t know if I’ve ever started a game with five straight hits. I felt like I made pitches there in the first no different than I did the rest of the game.”