C Ryan Lavarnway, who underwent left wrist surgery Tuesday, he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Steven Wright, who came off the DL and was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Lavarnway might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

RHP Steven Wright was activated from the disabled list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Wright, who was on the DL all season after undergoing sports hernia surgery in January, made one rehab appearance for Pawtucket last week, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings. He was sharp for the PawSox on Thursday, pitching seven shutout innings against Durham.

RHP Michael Kopech, tabbed by Boston as the No. 33 overall selection in the draft, the compensation pick for losing CF Jacoby Ellsbury to the Yankees, is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound high school star from Mount Pleasant, Texas. His fastball was clocked as high as 97 mph. Kopech, who committed to the University of Arizona, went 3-0 with an 0.44 ERA and a .115 opponents’ batting average in 11 high school games this season.

INF Michael Chavis, selected 26th overall in the draft by Boston, hit .580 with 13 homers, 37 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Ga., this year. He was drafted as a shortstop, but the plan going forward could be to have him play either third or second base, or even catcher or the outfield. The 5-foot-11 Chavis was asked about a comparison to diminutive Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia. “Oh yeah, it’s been decent,” Chavis said of Pedroia’s career. “I love watching Pedroia play. He’s a great player. How he plays and goes about the game is incredible. That’s what I think some people are missing nowadays in baseball is that they kind of play lackadaisical and they’re kind of relaxed. I like how he plays 100 percent and plays as hard as he can every single play of the game.” Chavis has committed to play for Clemson.

LHP Felix Doubront began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Thursday, pitching four innings of two-run ball. Doubront went on the disabled list May 21 due to left shoulder fatigue.