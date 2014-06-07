RHP Rubby De La Rosa had a few rocky moments as he saw his record squared at 1-1 Friday night, allowing four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. “Every time he got the ball up, they made him pay for it,” manager John Farrell said. “When he got the ball down, he handled their lineup.”

RF Shane Victorino has been taking some light swings with a bat recently but isn’t ready to go out on a rehab assignment yet. Victorino has been nursing a right hamstring strain. “There’s no timetable for his rehab,” manager John Farrell said. He’s been on the disabled list since May 24.

1B Mike Napoli (dislocated left ring finger) was expected to be activated in time for Sunday’s game in Detroit. “He’s set for Sunday,” manager John Farrell said. Napoli has been out since May 24.

RHP Clay Buchholz was scheduled to throw a simulated game against some teammates on Saturday. Buchholz has been out since May 27 with a hyperextended left knee. There is no timetable for his going on a rehab assignment.

LHP Felix Doubront threw a 42-pitch start for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. “He needs to get up to the 90 range (before he’s activated),” manager John Farrell said. He’s been out since May 21 with a left shoulder strain.