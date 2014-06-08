LF Daniel Nava collected his first three-hit game of the season Saturday night and drew some praise from his manager. “What Nava did, that was a bright spot,” manager John Farrell said. “Not to slight anybody else. We need that kind of effort from the bottom part of our lineup.” Outfield production has been a major problem for the Red Sox this season.

1B Brock Holt, who has played mainly third and now first for Boston since being brought up, may now see some outfield action after 1B Mike Napoli returns on Sunday. Manager John Farrell said “it’s a possibility” Holt will play some outfield. “We’ve still got to do a little bit of work there, but he quickly went to first base and has done a serviceable job there,” Farrell said. “His presence at the top of the order has stabilized the spot. Brock has done a heck of a job, whatever we’ve asked him to do so far.”

3B Xander Bogaerts made his fifth start at third base Saturday night following the return of SS Stephen Drew and will remain there the rest of the season rather than shift back and forth between short and third. Bogaerts made his mark at third when he started against Detroit in the AL Championship Series on Oct. 17 and remained there through the postseason. He became the regular shortstop when Drew declined a one-year offer but problems at third prompted the re-signing of Drew. “It’s tougher now,” Bogaerts said of the switch. “This year I haven’t played third at all and now, all of a sudden, I’ve got to adjust. It’s a work in progress.”

RF Shane Victorino, still nursing a sore right hamstring, took light batting practice Saturday as he continues to increase his baseball workload. Manager John Farrell said he hopes Victorino will be able to start rehab work by the end of next week.

1B Mike Napoli will come off the 15-day disabled list Sunday and get thrown right into the fifth spot in Boston’s batting order, manager John Farrell said. Napoli has been out of action with a sprained finger. He was hitting .260 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 43 games. “You’re talking about a guy that’s mid-20s home runs and nearly 100 RBIs a year ago,” Farrell said. “That type of production has been missed. I think any time you can lengthen the lineup with another quality hitter, it’s going to be advantageous for us. We’re certainly looking forward to Mike being in that spot.”

RHP Clay Buchholz had his simulated game switched from Saturday afternoon to Sunday due to a mixup in the availability of Comerica Park’s field. Instead, he worked on getting off the mound. He’s been on the disabled list since May 28 with a hyperextended left knee.

LHP Felix Doubront will make rehab starts for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and Sunday after working four innings for Double-A Portland on Thursday. Doubront, coming back from a sore left shoulder, will increase his innings in each of the two starts and if he’s close to 90 by the second would be considered for a return to the Red Sox rotation.