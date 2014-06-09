INF Brock Holt made his first outfield appearance in the majors Sunday when he opened in left field for the Red Sox. Holt boosted his average to .339 with four hits against the Tigers. “He’s hitting leadoff for us,” manager John Farrell said, noting again that Holt is stabilizing the batting order. “We’re trusting the athleticism. This is a big outfield, but with Jackie (Bradley) to his left, I think we’ve got it covered.” Holt previously played the infield exclusively for Boston. He passed his first test to finish the third inning, going back to the fence to haul in a deep fly ball by Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler with a man on second.

3B Xander Bogaerts is doing a good job adjusting back to third base after not having played the position since last October. “(He) is getting his confidence. It helps that he knows he’s going to be out there every day,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s getting more comfortable reading swings by the batters now.” Bogaerts did commit an error Sunday, looking to second for a force before getting a good handle on a ground ball by Detroit CF Austin Jackson with a man on first.

OF/1B Alex Hassan was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for the activation of 1B Mike Napoli from the disabled list. Hassan appeared in only two games for Boston, going 1-for-7 (.143) with five strikeouts.

RHP John Lackey did a nice job of managing his pitch count Sunday, throwing 112 in eight innings, the same number Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez threw in his six-inning outing. “I thought I threw the ball pretty good,” said Lackey, who got the win after allowing three runs on seven hits.

DH David Ortiz hit a game-winning, three-run home run in the ninth inning Sunday to stop Boston’s losing streak at five games. The Red Sox emerged with a 5-3 victory at Detroit. “He’s done it so many times you almost expect it,” said RHP John Lackey, who became winning pitcher because of the home run. Ortiz admitted to looking for a slider from losing RHP Joba Chamberlain. “I’ve faced Joba all the time,” he said. “The slider, that’s his weapon. I hit it well.”

1B Mike Napoli, out of action since May 24 with a left finger sprain, was activated Sunday and inserted into the fifth spot in the Boston batting order. He quickly showed a rehab assignment wasn’t necessary. In his third trip to the plate, Napoli hit his sixth home run of the season, and he added singles in his next two plate appearances. He was hitting .260 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 43 games at the time of his injury. RHP John Lackey credited the presence of Napoli with the fact that DH David Ortiz was able to hit a game-winning, three-run home run in the ninth Sunday. “They wouldn’t have thrown him a strike if Napoli hadn’t been standing on deck,” Lackey said.

RHP Clay Buchholz worked a simulated game Sunday off the Comerica Park mound. “The most important thing was all four of his pitches each showed the definition and shape you expect,” manager John Farrell said following Buchholz’s “three-inning,” 48-pitch session. “His (hyperextended left) knee came out of it fine. The next step will be to put our heads together and decide what happens next. I think it’s important that he see some game activity next.” That sure sounds as if a rehab assignment is next, if it is agreed upon.