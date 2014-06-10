FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Daniel Nava is showing signs of awakening from his season-long troubles. He went 1-for-2 Monday night and now is on a 5-for-10 ride. That improved his average to .174 at this point.

LF Brock Holt stretched his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single in Monday’s loss. Holt also walked later in the game, finished 1-for-3 overall with a walk and is hitting .339.

RHP Jake Peavy gave the Red Sox a good start in Monday’s loss. He allowed four runs on eight hits -- three of which were homers -- and Boston couldn’t do much against RHP Bud Norris in a 4-0 loss. Peavy now is 1-4 and hasn’t won since April 25. “I don’t care about any personal numbers at this point,” he said. “I‘m pitching to win.”

SS Stephen Drew (sore oblique) was held out of the Monday’s game to let him rest that area. Manager John Farrell said he’s day-to-day.

C David Ross is trying to snap out of a slump. He got one of the team’s three hits in Monday’s 4-0 loss, moving his average to .176 and stretching a brief hitting streak to three games. “We got a long season,” Ross said. “We’re going out there, playing hard, but things are not happening for us right now.”

