3B Will Middlebrooks (fractured right index finger) swung the bat in batting practice and did not report any setbacks. ”The most encouraging thing was the way he swung the bat in BP,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said. ”It indicates the overall range of motion and stability in the finger is improving.“ Now, the Red Sox need to make sure he is comfortable throwing the ball.”

RHP Steven Wright, who came off the disabled list June 4 after undergoing right sports hernia surgery, was given a few days rest. “There’s still a little bit of tightness,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “It’s one of those situations where if we push this, we could aggravate it and certainly be looking at more time than what we’re dealing with.”

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. was held out of the lineup for second consecutive game. Bradley has been working on his swing mechanics. “Look for him to be back in the lineup against Chen, where he’s had some success.” Bradley is batting .203 with one homer and 21 RBIs in 58 games this season.

RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended right knee) is scheduled to throw five innings for Pawtucket on Friday against Charlotte. Buchholz has been on the disabled list since May 28, retroactive to the prior day. He is 2-4 with a 7.02 ERA in 10 games this season.

LHP Felix Doubront (left elbow strain) made a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Pawtucket, throwing 75 pitches. He allowed two runs on six hits with with three strikeouts and one walk. Boston manager John Farrell said he did not receive any further updates beyond the stats. “The plan is to have him go one more start in Pawtucket,” Farrell said. Doubront is 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA.