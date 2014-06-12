RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday, but he improved after allowing three first-inning runs. He struck out seven, walked two and looked good at times. “I thought tonight was an important learning experience for him, the way in which he needs to use his fastball,” manager John Farrell said. “I thought once he started to use his fastball more from the third inning on, he forced some swings and it made his changeups and his breaking pitches that much more effective.”

3B Will Middlebrooks and OF Shane Victorino could begin rehab work this weekend with Triple-A Pawtucket, manager John Farrell said. There’s no exact timetable on their returns yet. Middlebrooks has a broken right index finger. Victorino is out with a right hamstring strain.

2B Dustin Pedroia snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a single to right in the fourth inning Wednesday. But he was thrown out by Orioles RF Nick Markakis while trying to stretch the hit into a double.

OF Andres Torres was signed to a minor-league contract. Torres hasn’t played yet in 2014 as he is recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his left heel, but he’ll start working with Class A Lowell (short season) later in the week, and the Red Sox hope the veteran can improve their outfield depth.

