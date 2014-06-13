INF/OF Brock Holt, whose 10-game hitting streak was stopped in Baltimore on Thursday night, was back in the infield on Thursday, playing 3B after playing the first four games of his career in LF. He stroked a big two-run double in the sixth inning and had two hits in the game. He is 36-for-101 while hitting safely in 20 of his last 23 games and has multiple hits in 11 of those games.

3B Xander Bogaerts, 0-for-16 with five strikeouts in the last four games of the just-completed road trip, was given a rest in the opener of the seven-game homestand on Thursday night. “Feel like over the past four, five games, see a little bit of, maybe some fatigue and some at-bats that have been uncharacteristic for him,” manager John Farrell said. “Some early-pitch outs, which is not the norm. Just felt like he could benefit from a night down.”

RHP John Lackey, who has been the Red Sox’ best pitcher this season, looks for his team-high eighth win when he faces the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Lackey, 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA this season, lost a pitchers’ duel (eight-inning complete game) against Cleveland’s Justin Masterson on June 2 and will face him again on Friday. Lackey is 7-8 with a 3.93 ERA in 18 career starts against the Indians.

DH David Ortiz, just 7-for-35 on the recently completed road trip, drilled a long two-run home run to centerfield in Thursday’s win. The homer was his 15th of the season, which allowed him to join Albert Pujols as the only players with at least 15 homers for the last 14 seasons (2001-14). The home run ended a career 0-for-10 for Ortiz against RHP Josh Tomlin.

LHP Jon Lester evened his record at 7-7 with 7 2/3 strong innings on Thursday night. He also broke a decision pattern. Lester lost his first two starts, then won the next two, lost the two after that, won two in a row, then lost two and won two to get to 6-6. He had dropped his 13th start and decision but broke the pattern on Thursday -- also raising his lifetime record against the Indians to 7-1.

SS Stephen Drew missed his fourth straight game on Friday night with a sore oblique and might be headed for an MRI. “He’s frustrated by it and at the same time we can’t risk any longer-term situation,” said Farrell.

RHP Koji Uehara worked a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances -- his 37th in a row dating back to last season and including the postseason. He has 18 straight scoreless innings over 17 appearances.