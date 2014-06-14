OF Daniel Nava may be getting in a groove. A surprise in Boston’s run to the World Series title last season, Nava is rebounding after a rough start that saw him demoted to Triple-A Pawtucket in mid-April. On Friday, he went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, giving him his second straight multi-hit night.

3B Xander Bogaerts’ day off may have come just at the right time. Entering the night in an 0-for-16 stretch, he homered after going hitless in his first three at-bats. “I feel good,” he said as he was headed out of the clubhouse. “It was good to give my body rest. I feel like I‘m ready for a long stretch of games again.”

RHP John Lackey is certainly having a solid year. On Friday, he was his usual consistent self, holding an opponent to three runs or fewer for the 11th time in 14 starts. After giving up two runs early, he held the Indians to three hits and one run over his final 4 2/3 innings. “After the third inning, his location became more consistent and he was much more efficient,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “He was nearly 60 pitches to get through the three innings. The fact that he made it into the seventh was a testament to his ability to make adjustments in-game.”

1B Mike Napoli’s stint on the 15-day disabled list is really paying off. He came back rested, strong and provided support behind slugger David Ortiz. Since his return, he is 8-for-21 in six games. It’s the punch that may make Boston’s struggling offense get going.

SS Stephen Drew, who missed his fifth straight game with a right oblique injury, worked out in the cage before the game. Manager John Farrell said the club didn’t have any results of an MRI that was taken earlier Friday.

RHP Burke Badenhop is on quite a role. Once sort of the late mop-up guy in Boston’s pen, he’s rebounded and gained a bigger role. He struck out the side for the final three outs Friday, extending a scoreless stretch to 14 innings and 28 1/3 without an earned run.