3B Will Middlebrooks, on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured right index finger, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. He went 1-for-3 in the opener of a doubleheader against Charlotte. Boston isn’t desperate for Middlebrooks to return, though, as Brock Holt has valiantly filled in, playing multiple positions and hitting in 13 of his last 14 games. Holt went 2-for-3 with a double Saturday.

RF Brock Holt continues to spark the Red Sox from the top of the order. The rookie went 2-for-3 with a walk and double in a loss to the Indians on Saturday, marking the 21st time in 23 starts as Boston’s leadoff hitter that he’s reached base. He is batting .346 during that span. Holt has hits in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .387 with six doubles, a triple, homer and eight RBIs.

RHP Brandon Workman will make his fifth start of the season on Sunday against Cleveland, and the Red Sox are hoping for a repeat performance of his last time facing the Indians on June 4, when he allowed three runs on four hits over five innings. Workman didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning Tuesday against Baltimore, eventually finishing with 6 2/3 shutout innings in earning his first win as a starter since last July. With starters Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) and Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) both on the disabled list, Workman has made four starts, going at least five innings and allowing three earned runs or less in every one.

RHP Jake Peavy allowed one run and seven hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two. He left with Boston leading 2-1 before the Indians came back for a 3-2 win. Run support continues to plague him, though. Peavy entered Saturday with the lowest run support average on the team at 3.19, which ranked second in the American League. “Obviously it’s been tough to score on my day; I‘m not going to shy away from the fact,” he said. “I‘m not blaming anyone. I have to be better. Guys have to find a way to be better on my day to win. It’s frustrating, no doubt.”

RF Shane Victorino, on the 15-day disabled list for the second time this season with a strained right hamstring, began a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday and went 0-for-2 in the first game of a doubleheader against Charlotte.

RHP Clay Buchholz was slated to make his first rehab start Friday night but Triple-A Pawtucket’s game against Charlotte was rained out. He took the mound Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader and allowed three runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings. Buchholz is on the 15-day disabled list with a hyperextended right knee.