RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who had a strong debut start but hasn’t been as effective in two starts since, opens Boston’s three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. De La Rosa threw seven shutout innings in his first 2014 major league start but lasted 5 2/3 innings in each of his last two outings, yielding a combined 16 hits and eight runs in 11 1/3 innings.

3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) and RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain), who both began their rehab stints Saturday, were at Fenway Park on Sunday. They will continue their Triple-A stints Monday.

INF/OF Brock Holt continues to produce, regardless of where he plays. The rookie was back at third base Sunday, and he had two hits, his 13th multi-hit game in his past 26. He is hitting .340, but he did ground out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning of a tie game Sunday.

3B Xander Bogaerts didn’t start Sunday’s game because of flu-like symptoms. He came on as a pinch runner in the ninth inning. “We’ve kept him away from the group as much as we can this morning. Hopefully this doesn’t become something that spreads throughout,” manager John Farrell said. “We’re hopeful he’s back in the lineup (Monday).”

RHP Brandon Workman, who likely wouldn’t have been able to pitch Sunday had Major League Baseball delivered a decision on the appeal of his six-game suspension for throwing at Rays 3B Evan Longoria, pitched six-plus strong innings in a no-decision against Cleveland. He left ahead 2-1 with runners at first and third and no outs in the seventh, and the Indians tied the game. Workman has allowed six hits and two runs in 12 2/3 innings over his past two starts.

SS Stephen Drew returned to the lineup Sunday after missing six games with a sore oblique, playing in his fifth game of the season after recently re-signing with the Red Sox. He had two hits and a stolen base and came through the game with no physical problems.

RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) reported no ill effects after making his first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. His next step was yet to be determined as of Sunday.

RHP Junichi Tazawa had a tough weekend, issuing his first career bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run Saturday and then yielding a game-losing home run to Indians DH Nick Swisher in the 11th inning Sunday.