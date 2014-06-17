OF Daniel Nava has done well since his recall from Triple-A Pawtucket. He had another hit Monday night and is 12-for-31 (.387) since his June 2 recall. He has reached base in 18 of 37 plate appearances since returning. Remember, this guy hit .303 on a championship team last season.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa, making his fourth start of the season for the Red Sox, turned in seven innings of one-hit shutout ball in leading Boston to a 1-0 win over the Twins. De La Rosa (2-2) has had two masterful starts and two that weren’t so good. Both gems have come at home, the other two on the road. Asked after the game about what might happen when Boston’s two rehabbing pitchers return, De La Rosa smiled and said, “I don’t want to think about that,”

3B Xander Bogaerts returned to the lineup after missing a start with flu-like symptoms, and he went 1-for-4. He was used as a pinch runner Sunday.

DH David Ortiz, who normally owns his old team, went 0-for-3 with a walk against Minnesota. He came in 8-for-14 with four homers against the Twins this season and was hitting .349 with 19 career homers against them.

LHP Jon Lester, who received a decision in all 14 starts this season, goes for his second straight win when he takes on the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of a three-game series Tuesday night. Lester is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in his last four starts but is 1-4 lifetime against the Twins, his lowest winning percentage against any American League opponent with at least one decision.

RF Shane Victorino, rehabbing a hamstring injury at Triple-A Pawtucket, will make his return to the lineup either in Oakland or Seattle on the coming road trip, manager John Farrell said Monday.

SS Stephen Drew, just 1-for-14 in his first four games back after re-signing with the Red Sox, had two hits and a stolen base in his first game back Sunday after missing six games with a sore oblique. On Monday night, he collected his second straight two-hit game.

RHP Clay Buchholz (knee) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He is slated to throw 90 pitches.

RHP Burke Badenhop, who pitched in and out of a jam in the eighth inning Monday night, has not allowed an earned run in 30 innings. The 30-inning streak is the third longest by a Red Sox reliever ever. RHP Koji Uehara went 33 2/3 last season and Dick Radatz 33 in 1963.

RHP Koji Uehara worked another perfect ninth inning Monday, for his 15th save in as many chances, his 38th in a row dating back to last season, counting postseason. He has recorded 20 straight scoreless appearances, covering 21 innings.

LHP Felix Doubront, on the disabled list with a left shoulder strain, pitched five hitless innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday in his third rehab start. He walked four and struck out 10. Doubront has worked 13 2/3 innings in three minor league starts.