INF/OF Brock Holt made his debut as a center fielder Tuesday night, the fifth position he has played this month. “He’s sort of forced John (Farrell) to find ways to get him in lineup,” GM Ben Cherington said. Holt had two more hits, his ninth multi-hit game in his last 17 and fourth in the last six. He also bailed out LF Jonny Gomes when Gomes lost a fly ball in the third inning. Holt made a diving, tumbling catch on the ball. After doubling to lead off the third inning, he immediately swiped third, his fifth steal of the season.

INF Garin Cecchini, who played one game for the Red Sox, on June 1, was recalled Tuesday. He said he got the call Monday night and was available for Tuesday’s game. He may stay only long enough to see RF Shane Victorino activated, which is expected either in Oakland or Seattle on the coming road trip. Cecchini was hitting .263 with a team-high 56 hits at Triple-A Pawtucket.

RHP John Lackey starts against the Minnesota Twins in a Wednesday matinee. Lackey, looking for his third straight win, has won three of his last four starts, yielding eight earned runs in 29 innings. On May 13 at Minneapolis, he pitched six innings of one-hit ball, allowing only an unearned run. He is 4-1 with a 1.66 ERA in his last six starts against the Twins.

OF Grady Sizemore, trying to write a nifty comeback story after missing two years, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday. Sizemore homered in his first game but never really got any offensive momentum going and became the odd man out as the Red Sox look for some production from their anemic outfield. Sizemore batted just .216 with two homers, 15 RBIs and a .612 OPS. Manager John Farrell said it was a tough decision to cut Sizemore loose. GM Ben Cherington said the club would be open to having Sizemore play in the minors if he is not picked up. “We were thinking and hoping this would end up differently,” he said, adding, “We just got to a point where couldn’t give it more time. ... This was difficult. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s in big leagues again this year. We’ll be rooting hard for him.”

2B Dustin Pedroia doubled in a run in the first inning and then came within inches of a home run in the eighth. He was called out for running out of the baseline heading to second after his shot hit the top of the left field wall. The Red Sox asked for a review and got one, but the replay was inconclusive and the call stood. Pedroia has reached safely in his last 30 starts against the Twins since the beginning of 2010, batting .328 in those games.

RHP Edward Mujica got the save chance after closer Koji Uehara pitched each of the three previous games. Mujica worked a perfect ninth that included two strikeouts, earning his second save in three chances. Manager John Farrell thought the adrenaline of pitching in that spot produced Mujica’s highest velocity of the season. Remember, Mujica saved 37 games for the Cardinals last season.