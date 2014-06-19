RHP Brandon Workman lost his appeal to Major League Baseball and began serving his six-game suspension for throwing at Evan Longoria. He was penciled in to pitch in Oakland on Friday night. “We’re taking steps to keep a couple of guys available to fill in Friday,” manager John Farrell said Wednesday, before learning of the decision.

RHP John Lackey pitched a three-hit shutout over nine innings but had nothing to show for his third scoreless effort in his last six starts. Only one runner got as far as second base against Lackey, who walked one and struck out nine in working nine innings for the first time this season. His ERA dropped to 2.96.

DH David Ortiz continues to haunt the Twins, the team that let him walk away for nothing back in 2003. His game-tying homer Wednesday was his fifth against Minnesota this year. Wednesday marked his ninth extra-inning homer (in the regular season), his first since a 10th-inning walk-off June 24, 2006.

RHP Jake Peavy, who has gone nine starts since his only win, April 25, opens the road trip when he faces the Oakland A’s on Thursday night. The last time he faced the A’s -- April 23, 2012 -- he threw a three-hit shutout in his only appearance at O.Co Coliseum. Peavy is 0-4 during his losing streak, but he allowed just one run in six innings against the Cleveland Indians in his last start.

OF Grady Sizemore was released by the Red Sox, a day after he was designated for assignment. GM Ben Cherington said Tuesday the team would be open to Sizemore playing at Triple-A Pawtucket if he cleared waivers, but it sounds like Sizemore may have asked for the release so he could seek other employment.

RF Shane Victorino (hamstring) continued his rehab at Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday after Tuesday night’s game was suspended by rain. The plan is for him to return either in Oakland or Seattle. “It’s a possibility in either of the two (series),” manager John Farrell said. “We’re still somewhat incomplete because of the schedule (being) interrupted and getting a full read on how he reacts and responds to a full nine-inning game. We haven’t gotten there yet.”

1B Mike Napoli hit the third walk-off home run of his career to win Wednesday’s game. It was also the fifth walk-off hit of his career, three coming with the Red Sox. David Ortiz homered just before him. “In the situation (Ortiz) ties the game right there, there’s chance I can end it,” he said after his seventh homer of the season. “I go up there and take my chances sometimes. It’s not like every time he hits a homer I‘m trying to do the same thing. I‘m trying to have a good at-bat and just hit it hard.”

RHP Koji Uehara had his scoreless-innings streak snapped at 21 when Minnesota’s Chris Parmelee connected off him in the 10th inning. Uehara, who wound up with the win, had last allowed a run in the second game of a home doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 1.

LHP Felix Doubront, who has made three minor league rehab starts as he works his way back from a left shoulder strain, was with the team when it departed for Oakland but had not officially been named to replace suspended RHP Brandon Workman as Friday night’s starter.