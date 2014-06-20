DH David Ortiz was out of the lineup Thursday night against Oakland, getting a day off. “Just with the travel, as late as we got in here last night, not uncommon that he’s got a day off where we try to manage his games with the first game on the West Coast,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said before the game. “Fully expect him to be back in the lineup (Friday).” Ortiz pinch-hit in the eighth inning of Boston’s 4-2 loss Thursday and struck out.

RHP Jake Peavy (1-5) lost his fifth consecutive decision, allowing four runs, three earned, and five hits over 6 1/3 innings Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to Oakland. He struck out four and walked three. Peavy hasn’t won since April 25 at Toronto. He gave up a solo home run to LF Yoenis Cespedes in the third inning. “I was shaky to start with,” Peavy said. “I just physically didn’t feel very good to start. ... The Cespedes home run, the ball leaked back just a bit.”

2B Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run homer, his fourth blast of the year, and a double Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to Oakland. Pedroia’s home run was his first since June 7 off Detroit RHP Max Scherzer. Pedroia has now four career home runs off LHP Scott Kazmir, including two in the postseason. That is the most home runs he has hit off any pitcher.

OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) was not in the lineup Thursday afternoon for Triple-A Pawtucket because of stiffness in his lower back and hamstring, Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He went through a full day of treatment,” Farrell said. “We’re going to go through another day of treatment (Friday) likely, and everything points to him being back in the lineup on Saturday. We still intend that he will be joining us here on the West Coast. While he’s not in the lineup, I can’t say it was a setback, but we felt like we needed to get a couple days of work in.”

RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) threw six scoreless innings Thursday afternoon in his second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. Red Sox manager John Farrell said everything points to Buchholz making his next start in the major leagues and that Buchholz got on a flight to the Bay Area after Pawtucket’s game. Buchholz allowed two hits, struck out five and walked two while throwing 87 pitches.

LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) will be activated from the disabled list, and he will start Friday night against Oakland. He will pitch in place of RHP Brandon Workman, who began serving a six-game suspension Wednesday for throwing near the head of Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria on May 30. Doubront threw five hitless innings and struck out 10 Sunday for Triple-A Pawtucket during a rehab start. In nine starts for the Red Sox this season, Doubront is 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA.