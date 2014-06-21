INF Garin Cecchini was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when LHP Felix Doubront was activated from the disabled list.

OF Grady Sizemore, who was designated for assignment Tuesday, cleared waivers Friday, becoming a free agent. In 52 games with the Red Sox, Sizemore batted .216 with two homers and 15 RBIs. Until this year, Sizemore hadn’t appeared in a major-league game since 2011 with Cleveland. He is trying to revive an injury-ravaged career.

OF Shane Victorino was out of the lineup for the second straight day for Triple-A Pawtucket during his rehab assignment because of stiffness in his right hamstring and lower back and received treatment. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he’s hopeful that Victorino will be in the lineup Saturday for Pawtucket. “We feel that what he’s dealing with not is not going to keep him out too long,” Farrell said.

RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) joined the Red Sox on Friday in Oakland, one day after an encouraging rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he has yet to decide when Buchholz will be activated and returned to the rotation. Wednesday at Seattle is a possible spot. RHP John Lackey will start Monday against the Mariners and RHP Jake Peavy on Tuesday. Farrell said Wednesday’s starter is TBA.

HP Burke Badenhop threw two scoreless innings Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Oakland, extending his streak of scoreless innings to a career-high 18. He hasn’t allowed an earned run for 32 1/3 innings, the third-longest such streak in Red Sox history. Badenhop allowed three hits and struck out two.

LHP Felix Doubront (strained left shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and started Friday night’s game against the A‘s, allowing three runs on two hits over 4 2/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to Oakland. Doubront struck out four, walked four and didn’t figure in the decision. He made his first start since May 20 against Toronto when he left the game after four innings with a shoulder injury. One of the two hits he allowed Friday was a three-run homer to 3B Josh Donaldson in the first inning. “Bad pitch to Donaldson, I think middle up,” Doubront said. “That’s pretty much what happened in the first inning. A mistake, and he put a good swing on it.”