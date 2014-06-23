DH David Ortiz hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the 10th inning Sunday in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning victory against Oakland. The home run was his 18th of the season and his second extra-innings blast in eight games. He hit a game-tying solo shot in the 10th inning June 18 against Minnesota in a 2-1, 10-inning victory. Ortiz has 10 career extra-inning homers.

LHP Jon Lester allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits over 7 2/3 innings Sunday, getting a no-decision in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning victory against the A‘s. In two starts against the A’s this season, Lester is 1-0 with 19 strikeouts, four walks and a 1.15 ERA.

1B MIke Napoli hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his eighth blast of the year, and stole home in the third on the back end of a double-steal in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning victory against Oakland. Napoli became the first Red Sox to homer and steal home in the same game since Rico Petrocelli on Sept. 9, 1967 against the Yankees.

RHP Burke Badenhop had his career-high streak of 18.0 scoreless innings snapped in the eighth inning Sunday in a 7-6, 10-inning victory against Oakland. Badenhop allowed one earned run, which also ended another streak. He had gone 32 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. Entering the game with two outs and runners on first and second, Badenhop gave up consecutive RBI singles to LF Yoenis Cespedes, 3B Josh Donaldson and C Derek Norris, the final batter he faced.

RHP Koji Uehara gave up solo home runs to C/RF Stephen Vogt and C John Jaso in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, blowing his first save of the season, but he pitched a perfect 10th to get the victory as the Red Sox beat Oakland 7-6. Uehara opened the season with 15 straight saves and had a streak of 31 regular-season saves dating to last year, which was the longest streak in the major leagues.