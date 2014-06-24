LHP Chris Capuano came on in relief of struggling starter John Lackey on Monday night but didn’t provide much relief. He allowed five earned runs off six hits over 2 1/3 innings of work.

RHP John Lackey endured his shortest outing of the season Monday, when he couldn’t get out of a disastrous fourth inning. Lackey threw 38 pitches during the inning, allowing five hits and two walks. The crushing blow came on a two-out, bases-loaded triple from Seattle RF Endy Chavez on Lackey’s final pitch of the night. Lackey was charged with seven hits and seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings of work.

DH David Ortiz continued his assault at Safeco Field with a 2-for-4 performance on Monday. In four games in 2013 and 2014, Ortiz has now gone 8-for-15 with two home runs in Seattle. His ninth-inning single Monday was originally ruled an out, but an instant replay showed that Mariners RF Stefan Romero scooped his fly ball off a short hop.

RHP Jake Peavy is scheduled to make his first start in Seattle as a member of the Red Sox when Boston faces the Mariners on Tuesday night. The last time Peavy pitched in Seattle, he got touched up for six runs over 2 1/3 innings last June, leading up to a DL stint while still with the White Sox. Peavy hasn’t earned a win in almost two months, having last been on that end of a decision on April 25. Since then, he has lost five decisions over a span of 10 starts.

2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak to five games with a pair of hits off Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez on Monday night. Pedroia went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .333 during the streak.

OF Shane Victorino went 0-for-3 Monday in his first rehab game for short-season Class A Lowell. Victorino has been out since May 24 with a right hamstring strain, and he shut down a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket last week due to hamstring and lower back stiffness.

1B Mike Napoli launched his second home run in as many games with a solo shot in Monday’s fourth inning. Napoli became the first opposing hitter to go deep on Seattle ace Felix Hernandez in a span of 12 starts.