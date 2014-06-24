FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
June 25, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Chris Capuano came on in relief of struggling starter John Lackey on Monday night but didn’t provide much relief. He allowed five earned runs off six hits over 2 1/3 innings of work.

RHP John Lackey endured his shortest outing of the season Monday, when he couldn’t get out of a disastrous fourth inning. Lackey threw 38 pitches during the inning, allowing five hits and two walks. The crushing blow came on a two-out, bases-loaded triple from Seattle RF Endy Chavez on Lackey’s final pitch of the night. Lackey was charged with seven hits and seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings of work.

DH David Ortiz continued his assault at Safeco Field with a 2-for-4 performance on Monday. In four games in 2013 and 2014, Ortiz has now gone 8-for-15 with two home runs in Seattle. His ninth-inning single Monday was originally ruled an out, but an instant replay showed that Mariners RF Stefan Romero scooped his fly ball off a short hop.

RHP Jake Peavy is scheduled to make his first start in Seattle as a member of the Red Sox when Boston faces the Mariners on Tuesday night. The last time Peavy pitched in Seattle, he got touched up for six runs over 2 1/3 innings last June, leading up to a DL stint while still with the White Sox. Peavy hasn’t earned a win in almost two months, having last been on that end of a decision on April 25. Since then, he has lost five decisions over a span of 10 starts.

2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak to five games with a pair of hits off Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez on Monday night. Pedroia went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .333 during the streak.

OF Shane Victorino went 0-for-3 Monday in his first rehab game for short-season Class A Lowell. Victorino has been out since May 24 with a right hamstring strain, and he shut down a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket last week due to hamstring and lower back stiffness.

1B Mike Napoli launched his second home run in as many games with a solo shot in Monday’s fourth inning. Napoli became the first opposing hitter to go deep on Seattle ace Felix Hernandez in a span of 12 starts.

