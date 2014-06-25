FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Brock Holt had one of the few hot bats for the Red Sox on Monday night. He went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer.

DH David Ortiz had a rare quiet night at Safeco Field on Tuesday, when he went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks. Ortiz was 8-for-15 over his previous four games at the Seattle stadium, dating back to last season.

RHP Jake Peavy got roughed up for eight hits and seven earned runs at Seattle on Tuesday night, marking the sixth time this season he has allowed at least five earned runs in a game. He hasn’t won a start since April 25 and is working on a winless streak of 11 consecutive starts.

C A.J. Pierzynski had a lot of clutch opportunities Monday night but failed to deliver. He went 0-for-4 while stranding nine runners on base. “His aggressiveness got the better of him tonight,” manager John Farrell said. Pierzynski has gone hitless in 17 consecutive at-bats while seeing his season batting average drop to .250.

SS Stephen Drew extended his hitless streak to 23 at-bats with an 0-for-3 performance Tuesday in Seattle. He had a costly seventh-inning error and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth. “We’ve got to stay with him and fix what’s not been working,” manager John Farrell said.

RHP Clay Buchholz is ready to come off the 15-day disabled list and make Wednesday’s start at Seattle. Buchholz (hyperextended knee) has not pitched since May 27 and has a 7.02 ERA for the season. He has not pitched at Seattle’s Safeco Field since September 2012 and has a career ERA of 3.26 in four career starts against the Mariners.

