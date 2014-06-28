FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Will Middlebrooks has missed 39 games with a fractured right index finger and five in a row at Triple-A Pawtucket. He still has persistent swelling that is negatively impacting his throwing and the Red Sox also shut him down from all baseball activities Friday.

RF Shane Victorino has missed 55 games with two stints on the DL with a strained right hamstring and it doesn’t appear that he’s returning anytime soon. Boston manager John Farrell said that Victorino will stop doing baseball activities and that there’s no date for the resumption.

1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) was sent on a rehab assignment June 27 to Triple-A Pawtucket.

LHP Felix Doubront will be in the bullpen going forward as the Red Sox have a need for a long reliever after designating LHP Chris Capuano for assignment Wednesday. Doubront has made two appearances since returning from a shoulder strain that cost him a month. He is 2-4 with a 4.99 ERA in 11 appearances this season.

