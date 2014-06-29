RHP Rubby De La Rosa was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. De La Rosa was 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA in five starts for the Red Sox and will start Tuesday. He could return if RHP Jake Peavy continues to struggle.

OF Mookie Betts was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Saturday’s game but did not start. The Red Sox wanted to give him a chance to shag fly balls during batting practice and get acclimated to the major leagues before getting into a game. Betts was not invited to spring training with the Red Sox but batted .345 in 77 games with Double-A Portland and Pawtucket. He was leading the Eastern League with a .355 average.

LHP Jon Lester allowed an unearned run and five hits in eight innings for his fifth win in six decisions. He also improved to 13-6 against the Yankees while becoming the first Boston pitcher to allow zero earned runs and five hits or less since Josh Beckett April 10, 2011. Lester also was the last Boston pitcher to do so in New York, where he pitched a five-hitter on July 3, 2008.

1B/OF Mike Carp made his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket and went 1-for-3 while serving as the designated hitter. Carp has been on the disabled list since June 2 with a fourth metatarsal fracture in his right foot and the Red Sox think he needs about five or six rehab games.