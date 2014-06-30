3B Xander Bogaerts was given the night off, and manager John Farrell said an adjustment is in the works because Bogaerts’ offensive timing is off. The tweak is based on what the Red Sox see on video and with their own eyes. It also one that is being worked on in early batting practice and in regular batting practice. Bogaerts, who has two hits in his past 35 at-bats, is hitting .113 over his past 80 at-bats and .251 overall.

OF Mookie Betts made his major league debut in right field Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Betts was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday after batting a combined .345 with 29 stolen bases in 77 games with Double-A Portland and Pawtucket.

DH David Ortiz became the 37th player in baseball history to reach 450 career home runs when he hit a long, three-run shot in the fourth inning Sunday in Boston’s 8-5 win over the Yankees. Ortiz has 41 career home runs against the Yankees and also is batting .313 (234-for-748) in 202 games against them.

RHP Jake Peavy starts the opener of a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, and there has been speculation about him being removed from the rotation. Peavy is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA over his last five starts since getting his lone win on the season May 29 against Atlanta. Peavy’s last start was Tuesday in Seattle, when he allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings. That marked the sixth time in 16 starts this year he allowed at least five runs and the ninth time he did not get past the sixth inning.