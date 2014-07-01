CF Mookie Betts’ Fenway Park debut was one to forget. But the same can be said for the rest of Boston’s batters, too. After going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in his major league debut against the New York Yankees on Sunday night, Betts went 0-for-3 with three flyouts Monday against the Chicago Cubs. Boston’s bats were held silent by Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out 10. The Red Sox mustered just two hits overall.

RHP Jake Peavy isn’t giving up on his lineup just yet. Peavy surrendered a two-run homer to Nate Schierholtz on Monday, the deciding factor in a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Peavy (1-7) allowed five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two while dropping his seventh straight decision. The veteran hasn’t won since April 25, a span of 12 starts, and has received two runs of support or fewer in 13 starts this season. “It’s going to change. This isn’t going to keep happening. I promise you, I’ve got my head down and just keep working,” he said. “There’s going to be games where we score five, six, seven runs on the day I start. I‘m not going to give in and believe that this is how it’s going to be for the remaining 16, 17 other starts.”

1B Mike Napoli broke up RHP Jake Arrieta’s perfect game when he drew a one-out walk in the fifth inning Monday night. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, either. Napoli has reached base safely in 17 of his last 21 games since returning from the DL on June 8. He is batting .311 (23-for-74) with five homers, three doubles, nine RBIs and 11 walks during that time.

RHP Clay Buchholz will make his first-ever start against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The Red Sox are hoping the results are better than his last interleague start, and maybe mirror his last time out overall. Buchholz, who is 4-0 in seven career starts against the National League, allowed six runs in just three innings of work against Atlanta on May 26, but he rebounded his next time out, Wednesday against Seattle, to surrender four runs over 7 1/3 innings in earning his first win since May 2. In between, he spent a stint on the disabled list due to a hyperextended knee.