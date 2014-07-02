3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday night, going 1-for-3 with a triple for Triple-A Pawtucket. Middlebrooks had been slowed because of swelling in the finger.

RHP Brandon Workman will not only be facing the Chicago Cubs for the first time in his career Wednesday, but it also will mark his first-ever start against a National League team. Workman has allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings of relief in interleague play throughout his career, but he has been nothing but steady since joining Boston’s rotation on May 25 after coming out of the bullpen to start the season. Workman owns a 3.60 ERA in six starts this year, lasting at least five innings in each one.

INF Michael Almanzar, a Rule 5 pick, was sent by the Orioles back to the Red Sox on Tuesday. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, then designated for assignment, and Boston re-acquired him after he cleared waivers. Almanzar was sidelined since spring training due to left patellar tendinitis. In nine minor league rehab games for three Orioles farm teams, he hit .156/.229/.334 with one homer and four RBIs.

LHP Chris Capuano was released by the Red Sox on Tuesday. Capuano, who was designated for assignment June 25, went 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Boston this season. He struck out 29 batters and walked 15 in 31 2/3 innings.

C A.J. Pierzynski took most of the night off Monday, recording a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning, and it served him well when he returned to the starting lineup Tuesday. Pierzynski went 2-for-3 with a walk and matched his season high by reaching base three times.

2B Dustin Pedroia is one of the few Boston batters finding some holes. While the Red Sox continue to struggle, scoring one run or fewer for the 18th time this season Tuesday, Pedroia remains on fire. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI, his third three-hit performance in the past four games. It also was his team-high 24th multi-hit game of the year. Pedroia, though, doesn’t care about his numbers. “We’re trying to win games, that’s about it,” he said. “You just got to keep fighting. You’ve got to believe it’s going to turn around.”

OF Mike Carp went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday night in his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Pawtucket. On the disabled list since June 2 with a fractured fourth metatarsal in his right foot after being hit by a pitch, Carp now is 1-for-11 with a run scored with Pawtucket.

RHP Clay Buchholz appeared just fine Tuesday night in his second start since coming off the disabled list after recovering from a hyperextended left knee. Buchholz allowed just one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out two, walking none and hitting two Cubs batters. He gave up a single to start the game, then settled in to retire 14 of the next 15 batters before giving up the run in the sixth. Buchholz attributes his turnaround to mechanical changes. “It’s tough going out there and having to think of two or three different things while pitching in a game,” he said of the time off. “The step back I took to try to get everything back to square one, it looks like it was the best decision. I‘m confident when I go out there, I feel I can throw enough pitches for strikes.”