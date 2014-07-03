RF Brock Holt continues to hit. He had three singles Wednesday, recording his 14th multi-hit game in his last 31 games. He is hitting.328 over that span.

3B Xander Bogaerts, mired in a long slump, is not a candidate for demotion, manager John Farrell saying before Wednesday night’s game, “We haven’t even considered that.” The 21-year-old Bogaerts went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Wednesday and is 0-for-23, 2-for-46 and 6-for-77. He has dropped from .299 to .242.

RHP Brandon Workman gave up three runs before he got an out Wednesday night, lasting just a career-low four innings and yielding six runs, including two homers, in the loss to the Cubs. “I just wasn’t locating the fastball ball very well at all tonight,” he said. “I walked a couple of guys in the first inning ... I left some balls up over the plate they hit well. I just wasn’t sharp tonight.”

C Mookie Betts, playing in his fourth major league game, hit his first major league home run, with a man on, in the loss. He went 2-for-5 and is 3-for-15 since his recall from the minor leagues.

DH David Ortiz snapped an 0-for-9 spell with a ground rule double in the third inning. The double made Ortiz the 36th player in major league history with 1,000 extra base hits. He finished the night with two ground rule doubles and a sacrifice fly.

LHP Jon Lester, 3-0 with one no-decision in his last four starts, shoots for his 10th win when he opens the three-game holiday weekend series against the Orioles on Friday. Lester has allowed four earned runs in 29 2/3 innings over those four starts, pitching eight innings and yielding only an unearned run to the Yankees in New York last Saturday night. Farrell, reacting to an ESPN report criticizing the club for its handling of Lester’s contract situation, said, “I think everyone is well aware of guys’ careers, where they are, what they’re approaching in the offseason. I think the one thing Jon Lester has done a great job at is keeping those situations private,” Farrell said. “He’s put them off the side and has focused on his work, and he’s pitched outstanding. I think Jon Lester -- the way he’s handled this -- is an example for everyone to see a guy going into his free-agent year handle it. He’s done a great job at it.”

2B Dustin Pedroia had three hits and a walk Wednesday, his fourth three-hit effort in the last five games. He has raised his batting average to .282.

RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list since May 24 with hamstring and back trouble, shagged fly balls during practice Wednesday and plans to do it again Friday. No word on when he might return to Boston but he’s played in just 21 games this season.

RHP Koji Uehara, who expressed fatigue after suffering the loss Tuesday night, was available Wednesday. “There’s been times where he’s expressed (fatigue) with some regularity of use,” said Farrell. “The one thing that Koji’s been very clear at is that anytime he does feel something he’s expressive and we wouldn’t do anything to put him in harm’s way.”