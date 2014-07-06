3B Xander Bogaerts was out of the starting lineup for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Bogaerts is mired in a prolonged slump at the plate and it carried over to the field in the first game. The 21-year-old rookie committed a two-run error in the second inning that cost ace Jon Lester a chance at a win. Even worse, Bogaerts went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and now is hitless in his last 27 at-bats. He has six hits in his last 81 at-bats.

RHP John Lackey (9-6) allowed five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one, tied his season high with 11 strikeouts and left the game with two runners on base and a 4-3 lead. Reliever Burke Badenhop let two of Lackey’s runners score. “Honestly, that’s about as good of stuff as I’ve had all year and I‘m trying to figure out what happened to give up five runs,” Lackey said. “It seemed like every time they touched the ball it was a hit.”

DH David Ortiz missed the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader because he was attending his daughter’s graduation in his native Dominican Republic. The slugger returned for the nightcap and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double, his 1,707th career hit with Boston, tying Harry Hooper for seventh place on the club’s all-time list.

RHP Jake Peavy is in desperate need of a win Sunday. He has lost seven straight decisions and hasn’t won since April 25, a span of 12 starts. Peavy is tied for the sixth-lowest run support in baseball, receiving 3.06 runs per start. While he had one of his better starts Monday against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two runs and five hits over seven innings, Peavy has given up four or more runs in six of his last 10 starts. Boston has lost his nine of those games, including the last six.

LHP Jon Lester (9-7) gave up two unearned runs on five hits over eight dominant innings. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out seven, but failed to pick up the win after leaving with the game tied 2-2. Lester owned a 1.98 ERA in six June starts, his best mark in any month with at least four starts since May 2010. He now has allowed four earned runs in his last five outings, posting a 0.96 ERA in that span.

1B Mike Napoli drew a walk in the eighth inning of the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader and walked again in the fourth inning of the second game, extending his streak to nine games with a free pass -- the longest active streak in baseball. He has reached base in 21 of 25 games since coming off the DL on June 8.

SS Stephen Drew hit his first homer of the season Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader, snapping a streak of 95 plate appearances without a long ball, and then he went deep again in the nightcap. The two long balls came within a span of six at-bats. The first shot was his first homer overall since Game 6 of the World Series against St. Louis last season. Drew, who re-signed with the Red Sox in late May and didn’t play his first game until June 2, has hit in five of his last seven games following an 0-for-29 stretch. “I knew it was going to be a little different, not being in this position before,” Drew said. “I‘m not making excuses, it just takes a little time. It’s going to come around.”

INF Jonathan Herrera pinch-hit for Jackie Bradley Jr. with one out in the ninth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Saturday and delivered the game-winning hit off reliever T.J. McFarland. Herrera is batting .286 (14-for-49) with five RBIs in 17 games since May 31. “It’s a really nice feeling helping the team and doing something to win the game,” Herrera said. “I feel pretty confident. I know my role, I know who I am and I prepare myself every single day for something happening.”