LHP Tommy Layne, Boston’s extra player for Saturday’s doubleheader, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. He got two outs and walked a batter in the Saturday nightcap, his Red Sox debut. Layne was 5-1 with six saves and a 1.51 ERA in 30 appearances for Pawtucket this year.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. reminded everyone why the Red Sox still believe he is their center fielder of the future. Bradley made a pair of stellar defensive plays, including a leaping, twisting catch while falling down on the warning track to keep the game tied in the ninth inning of Boston’s 7-6, 12-inning loss Sunday at Fenway Park. “I knew it was going to be over my head,” Bradley said of the ball hit by Baltimore 3B Manny Machado. “I thought it was going to be a pretty close play at the wall and I felt myself getting close, so I decided to leap early. Sometimes you see outfielders get to the wall and leap and get caught by the wall. I wanted to get airborne before I got to the wall.” In the seventh inning, Bradley threw out Machado at the plate, saving another run and setting the stage for the Red Sox’ five-run, game-tying rally. Bradley leads all major league center fielders with 10 assists. He also notched two hits, scored a run and drew an 11-pitch walk.

DH David Ortiz realizes he isn’t having the best season of his career. And so, after meeting with Red Sox manager John Farrell, he agreed it would be more beneficial to rest during the All-Star break rather than playing for the AL squad on July 15 in Minnesota. Ortiz also admitted that other designated hitters, namely Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz and Detroit’s Victor Martinez, are having better seasons and are more deserving of selections. “Me and John, we had that conversation, he asked me how I feel about it, and I said, ‘Hey, I just don’t feel like taking those guys’ places,'” Ortiz said. “I don’t think it’s fair. They don’t have as many as All-Stars Games as I have. I just keep it real. They’re having better seasons than what I‘m having, and they deserve it.”

RHP Jake Peavy’s winless streak reached 13 starts Sunday, although this time, it was through no fault of his own. Peavy allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings, but he left with the Red Sox trailing 2-1. It marked the second start in a row in which he allowed two runs, yet he still has no victories since April 25 in Toronto. “I feel quite a bit better, and I think that’s been evident, being able to get out there and come out with a good game plan and compete,” said Peavy, who had been hampered by a groin issue. “Just can’t give up runs. There’s no way that can happen.”

RHP Koji Uehara has plans to play golf during the All-Star break. He might want to look for tee times in the Minneapolis area. Uehara was not named to the AL All-Star team Sunday, but Red Sox manager John Farrell, who will guide the AL team, said the 39-year-old closer is among the first in line to replace any starters who won’t be able to pitch because they are slated to start Sunday. “I still can’t say that I will be honored or anything, because I haven’t actually made the team,” Uehara said through an interpreter. “Even last year, I had a chance but wasn’t able to. So I’d like to comment on it once I actually make the team.” Uehara is 4-2 with a 1.30 ERA and 18 saves.