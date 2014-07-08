RHP Rubby De La Rosa appears to be the favorite to start for the Red Sox on Wednesday night, but manager John Farrell identified both De La Rosa and RHP Anthony Ranaudo as candidates. De La Rosa, lifted from his Sunday start in the minors after just one inning to keep him ready for Wednesday, was 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA in five starts before being sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. swiped second base in the sixth inning Monday, his sixth stolen base in as many tries. The rest of the Red Sox are a combined 23-for-42. Bradley had one of the two Boston hits, and he is 7-for-16 during a five-game hitting streak.

RHP Brandon Workman, winless in his past three starts and 1-2 since coming up from Triple-A, faces the White Sox in Game 2 of the four-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Workman has lost his last two starts, yielding 10 runs and 12 hits in 11 innings. This will his first career start and second appearance against Chicago.

RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list for the second time this season since May 24, will start a new rehab assignment Wednesday with short-season Class A Lowell. He is dealing with a right hamstring strain and a slipped lower-back disk.

1B/OF Mike Carp, on the disabled list since June 1 with a broken right foot, was activated Monday. He went 5-for-21 (.238) with a homer and three RBIs in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket.

RHP Clay Buchholz didn’t get any help from his offense, and he allowed two hefty home runs in losing his start Monday night, his first defeat in three starts since returning from the disabled list. Buchholz (3-5) went seven innings, striking out seven and yielding four runs on five hits. “With the exception of a three-hitter span in the fourth inning, I thought Clay had powerful stuff for the full seven innings of work,” manager John Farrell said.

INF Jonathan Herrera, who won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with an RBI single in the ninth inning, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for 1B/OF Mike Carp, who came off the disabled list. Herrera, acquired from Colorado during the offseason, hit .233 with nine RBIs in 90 at-bats with the Red Sox.