RHP Rubby De La Rosa was announced as Wednesday’s starter after Tuesday night’s game and was summoned from Triple-A Pawtucket to make that start. De La Rosa, part of that huge trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, was 2-2 with an impressive 2.51 ERA with the Red Sox before becoming a victim of a numbers game last month that saw him sent back to the minors.

INF/OF Brock Holt, who already has started at first and third base as well as all three outfield positions, is expected to start at shortstop for the Red Sox as Stephen Drew rests on Wednesday night. Jonathan Herrera, who had been the backup SS, was optioned to Triple-A on Monday. Meanwhile, Holt had two more hits on Tuesday, a double and triple, the third time this season he’s had multiple extra base hits in a game. He is hitting .313 and the left-handed hitter is batting .360 against lefties.

RHP Brandon Workman fell to 0-3 with one no-decision by taking the loss in Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox. He was then optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for RHP Rubby De La Rosa on the roster, who will start Wednesday’s game. Workman yielded two unearned runs in the second inning and, after his team rallied for three runs to tie the game in the fifth, he allowed a two-run homer to 3B Conor Gillaspie in the sixth; thus allowing five runs (three earned) in seven innings.

RHP Jake Peavy could have been on the verge of being traded. An ESPN.com report had him going to the Cardinals, who sent a scout to watch him pitch Sunday. The Cardinals tried to acquire Peavy at last year’s deadline and he thought he was going there when the Red Sox pulled off a three-team trade with the White Sox and Tigers.

RF Shane Victorino, who has been on the DL (for the second time this season) since May 24, has had another setback with his back and has had his latest rehab assignment pushed back at least one day past Wednesday. “He’s been missed,” manager John Farrell said before Tuesday night’s game. “His energy, his defense, what he’s done at the plate for us. His vacancy has left a hole in our lineup. And that’s not to be critical of anyone else who has played in the outfield, that’s to say Shane Victorino was a heck of a player for us last year. And we miss that player.”

C David Ross had a single and a walk and threw out two would-be base stealers in the game. He has thrown out seven of 24 would-be base stealers this season, a 29.2 percent rate.

RHP Burke Badenhop, who had been so good out of the Boston bullpen until this past weekend, has allowed eight runs on seven hits in two-thirds of an inning over his last three outings.