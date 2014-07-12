RF Brock Holt produced his fourth career game with multiple extra-base hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Holt also recorded a double and a triple Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox while finishing 2-for-5. He has reached safely in 13 of 16 games with multiple hits in six of those games.

C Christian Vazquez recorded his first career hit and RBI while finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in his second start. The last Red Sox rookie to record three-plus hits and three-plus RBIs in a single game was Mauro Gomez, who went 4-for-6 with three RBIs on Aug. 25, 2012, against the Royals.

RHP John Lackey recorded his club-leading 10th win Friday and has reached double-digit wins in each of his last 11 healthy seasons (he did not pitch in 2012). Lackey posted his first quality start since June 18 and his 13th this season.

DH David Ortiz delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, his seventh double in his last eight games. Ortiz has nine RBIs over that stretch and is hitting .344 (11-for-32) since July 2.