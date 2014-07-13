SS Brock Holt made just his second start at shortstop this season and has now played in all 450 innings in Boston’s 48 games since being installed as the leadoff hitter. Holt finished 3-for-5 against the Astros on Saturday for his seventh multi-hit game in his last 17 starts.

3B Xander Bogaerts finished 2-for-4 on Saturday against the Astros and notched his second multi-hit game since July 6 after going nearly a month without one. His 77 hits and 20 multi-hit games rank inside the top five for all American League rookies.

DH David Ortiz smacked a solo home run in the fourth inning off Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer and reached 20 home runs in a season for a 13th consecutive year. No player has had 13 consecutive 20-homer seasons since 2002. Ortiz now ranks second in Red Sox history with 12 20-homer seasons, passing Dwight Evans (11) and trailing Ted Williams (16).

RHP Jake Peavy lost his eighth straight decision Saturday but struck out a season-high nine batters while allowing three runs and six hits in seven innings against the Astros. He has worked three consecutive quality starts, posting a 2.84 ERA during that span. Peavy has five quality starts in his last six appearances.