RHP Rubby De La Rosa makes his first career start against the Kansas City Royals when he pitches Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday night. De La Rosa, part of that huge trade with the Dodgers in 2012, is 1-0 with two no-decisions over his last three starts, the last coming July 9, after he returned from a trip to Triple-A. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox on July 9.

C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) was sent on a rehab assignment July 18.

3B Will Middlebrooks, out since May 17 with a fractured finger, continues to rehab at Pawtucket, but is expected to rejoin the team for its upcoming road trip. Both Middlebrooks and Victorino were involved in a bench-clearing incident at Pawtucket on Friday night.

3B Xander Bogaerts, who came into the game batting .116 in his last 32 games and was 0-for-2 in his first two times up Friday, drilled a two-run homer to center field off James Shields. The home run came in his 90th at-bat since his last home run, June 13, which also happened to be his last previous extra-base hit. “Hopefully this gives him a chance to breathe a little bit,” manager John Farrell said.

LF Jonny Gomes, whose name has come up regarding a possible trade to Kansas City, hit his and the Red Sox’s second pinch homer of the season to put his team ahead in the sixth inning Friday. It was Gomes’ 14th home run in 92 career at-bats against the Royals. The pinch homer was his ninth, his sixth with the Red Sox, moving him past Joe Cronin into second place on the team’s all-time list. Ted Williams holds the record with seven. He has both Red Sox pinch homers this season.

RF Shane Victorino, on the DL since May 24, was hoping to return to the Red Sox lineup for Friday night’s game, but instead played his second straight game at Triple-A Pawtucket. Boston manager John Farrell wanted Victorino to play two full games on his latest rehab effort and the first of those was Thursday night and he could be activated on Saturday.

RHP Clay Buchholz, who came in 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last four starts against Kansas City, was hit hard in his start Friday night. He allowed four runs on 10 hits and got some loud outs in his six innings; but his team’s four-run rally in the sixth inning got him the win. His ERA moved from 5.42 to 5.46, but he didn’t walk anyone and has walked just one batter in five starts since coming off the disabled list.