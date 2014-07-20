RHP Rubby De La Rosa (3-2) is really enjoying pitching at Fenway Park. The 25-year-old rookie gave up one run and five hits in seven sharp innings Saturday, improving to 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA at home this season. He is holding opponents to a .180 average and has allowed one or no runs in three of his four home starts. “It’s fun to pitch here,” he said. “I like the mound. I like the fans. I feel comfortable here.” De La Rosa allowed 10 baserunners through six innings but stranded seven while pitching out of two-on jams in the second and sixth. “He’s been outstanding at home,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “The environment, the energy that’s created here at Fenway, it seems like he thrives on it and channels it here in the right way.”

3B Will Middlebrooks, who restarted a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, went 2-for-4 with a home run on Saturday night against the Royals. Middlebrooks has been on the disabled list since May 17 with a fractured right index finger.

OF Mookie Betts was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday to make room on the 25-man roster for RF Shane Victorino, who was activated from the disabled list. Betts hit .235 (8-for-34) with one homer, two doubles, two RBIs and five runs in 10 games during his first career major league stint after being recalled on June 28.

LHP Jon Lester (9-7) will look to start the second half of the season the same way he finished the first. Lester, who pitched one inning in Tuesday’s All-Star game, has permitted just five earned runs in his last six starts, a span of 44 2/3 innings in which he owns a 1.01 ERA. Boston’s ace has been nearly as dominant against Kansas City throughout his career, too. Lester has held the Royals to one or no earned runs in eight of his 10 career starts against them, including a no-hitter on May 19, 2008. His 1.60 ERA against Kansas City is his lowest against any American League club and also is tops amongst all active pitchers with at least seven starts.

RF Shane Victorino was activated off the disabled list Saturday agaisnt the Royals and saw his first action since May 23, going 1-for-3 with a single in his first at-bat of the game. Victorino had played in just 21 games this season because of hamstring and back injuries.

1B Mike Napoli continues to come through when Boston needs him. Napoli’s solo homer in the sixth inning Saturday gave the Red Sox the lead for good in their 2-1 win over the Royals. Each of his last three homers have put the Red Sox in the lead, and three of his past five provided the deciding run in the sixth inning or later. But he’s not just hitting home runs. Napoli walked, singled and scored Boston’s other run. He has reached base in 21 of his last 22 games, batting .303 (23-for-76) during that stretch.