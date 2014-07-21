3B Will Middlebrooks, on the DL with a broken right index finger and rehabbing at Triple-A Pawtucket, will not make the upcoming road trip and will continued to get minor league playing time. His recovery was slowed recently due to a left wrist strain, but he returned to action with Pawtucket on Friday and went 4-for-10 over the weekend.

INF/OF Brock Holt has played every position for the Red Sox this season except pitcher and catcher. Of those, the only position at which he hasn’t started is second base, filling in for two innings there earlier this season. However, manager John Farrell said Holt would start there when he gives regular 2B Dustin Pedroia a day off. Holt went 2-for-5 Sunday as the third baseman.

RHP John Lackey (10-6, 3.79 ERA) is scheduled to make his 20th start of the season Monday at Toronto. Over his last five starts, he is 2-2 with a 5.59 ERA. He will face the Blue Jays for the first time this year. In his last outing at Rogers Centre, on April 6, 2013, he went 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

2B Dustin Pedroia has played in a team-leading 96 out of 98 games. Manager John Farrell said he would look to get his second baseman a day off in the next two to three weeks. When that happens, Brock Holt would take over at second base. Pedroia went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Sunday.

RF Shane Victorino, who returned from the disabled list and went a combined 3-for-7 on Saturday and Sunday against the Royals, will get rest this week when the Red Sox play on artificial surfaces in Toronto and Tampa Bay. Manager John Farrell said Victorino is on a schedule that will see him play four out of five days.