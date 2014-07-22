FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH David Ortiz hit a pair of two-run home runs in a 14-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday, giving him 22 homers for the season and 453 on his career. He passed former Red Sox LF Carl Yastrzemski and moved into 36th place alone on the all-time homer list. He is one homer shy of OF Adam Dunn for 35th on the list. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 44th of his career. “When you’ve got David doing what he’s capable of, he really becomes the hub of what our offense is,” manager John Farrell said. Said 1B Mike Napoli, who hit a solo homer Monday, “He’s a Hall of Famer in my eyes.”

RHP Jake Peavy will make his 20th start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. His only win of the season came against Toronto when he held the Blue Jays to one run and had seven strikeouts in seven innings. This will be his first start since July 12, when he allowed six hits and three runs in seven innings in a loss at Houston. In his past five starts, he is 0-4 with a 4.75 ERA. Peavy is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Blue Jays.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
