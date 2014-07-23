OF Daniel Nava grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays to end a six-game hitting streak in which he batted .500 (11-for-22).

C Christian Vazquez is 5-0 as the starting catcher. He is the first Red Sox catcher to do that and the first American League catcher since the Brewers C Bill Schroeder won his first six starts in 1983. Vazquez, 23, caught RHP John Lackey on Monday in a 14-1 win at Toronto but did not play in a 7-3 loss Tuesday. “It’s been fun,” Vazquez said. “The team is doing well right now and that’s the biggest thing. It’s a lot different because everything matters here. It’s all about winning. It’s not like the minors.”

DH David Ortiz hit his 23rd homer of the season and his third in two games in the eighth inning of a 7-3 loss to Toronto. He also hit his 20th double of the season in the fourth inning. He has nine doubles and four home runs in his past 15 games.

RHP Clay Buchholz will start Wednesday at Rogers Centre. He earned the win in a 7-6 game at Rogers Centre on April 26, holding the Blue Jays to six hits and three runs over seven innings. He lost to Toronto at Fenway Park on May 21, allowing nine hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings. His 10 wins against the Blue Jays are his most against any opponent. He is 10-6 with a 2.71 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) against the Blue Jays.