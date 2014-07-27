RHP Allen Webster (4-4, 3.10 ERA for Triple-A Pawtucket) will be activated in time to start for Boston on Sunday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Webster, who went 1-2 with an 8.60 ERA in seven starts and a relief appearance last season, replaces RHP Jake Peavy, who was traded to San Francisco on Saturday.

RHP Heath Hembree was traded to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday as part of the RHP Jake Peavy deal. The 25-year-old was a candidate to make the Giants’ major league roster out of spring training this year, after having thrown 7 2/3 scoreless innings of relief with 12 strikeouts last season. But he didn’t distinguish himself at Triple-A Fresno this season, compiling a 3.89 ERA in 41 appearances, and never got a call-up to the big club. He will start his Red Sox career at Triple-A.

RHP John Lackey fell to 11-7 after allowing three runs (two earned), eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts in a 3-0 loss to the Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Lackey has 15 quality starts and nine in his last 12 but failed to become the sixth active pitcher to reach 150 wins.

DH David Ortiz had a ground-rule double via fan interference in the first inning on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. A fan reached over the home run marker in the first row of the right-field stands to catch his line drive. Video reply upheld the call on the field.