LF Allen Craig went 1-for-4 with a double in his Boston debut Friday night. Acquired on Thursday from St. Louis, Craig was amidst a disappointing season before the deal, batting just .237 with seven homers and 44 RBIs for the Cardinals. Boston, however, is hoping for Craig to perform as he did over the past three seasons, when he hit .312 with 46 home runs and 229 RBIs. His double in the third inning showed the power Boston fans should grow accustomed to.

RHP Allen Webster will look to continue to make the most of his big-league opportunities when he starts against the New York Yankees for the first time in his career on Saturday. Webster made his season debut Sunday at Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked five in earning the win, just the second of his major league career. The 24-year-old has faced the Yankees before, though, giving up one run in one inning of relief Sept. 15, 2013. He owns a 4.11 ERA in four career games (three starts) against AL East teams.

RHP Alex Wilson was recalled Friday from Triple-A Pawtucket. Wilson had appeared in only two games over three stints with Boston this season. He is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and five saves in nine opportunities at Pawtucket this season. However, Wilson has been heating up lately, posting a 1.15 ERA with 12 strikeouts and three walks over his last nine appearances for Pawtucket.

RF Yoenis Cespedes arrived in Boston late Friday afternoon and did not play Friday night against the New York Yankees. Acquired on Thursday in a deal that sent ace LHP Jon Lester to Oakland, Cespedes was batting .256 with 17 homers and 67 RBIs as the Athletics’ cleanup hitter prior to being dealt. “We’re looking forward to seeing Yoenis in the outfield tomorrow,” Boston manager John Farrell said.

3B Will Middlebrooks was activated off the disabled list Friday and went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. Middlebrooks had been limited to 21 games this season due to a fractured right index finger, batting just .197 with two homers and nine RBIs. Middlebrooks played 21 games in his rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, but hit .229 (11-for-48) with three homers, four RBIs and seven runs scored over the 12 games of his most recent stint, which began on July 18.

RHP Tommy Layne was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and threw one scoreless inning of relief against the New York Yankees. In his first-ever major-league stint July 5, Layne served as the 26th man on Boston’s roster for the second game of a day-night doubleheader against Baltimore. He walked one batter in 2/3 inning of relief. In 37 games for Pawtucket this season, Layne is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA, and 11-for-11 in save opportunities. He has posted a 0.57 ERA with 16 strikeouts and four walks over his last 16 appearances for Pawtucket.

OF Mookie Betts was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and went 1-for-3. Betts hit .235 in 10 games earlier this season for Boston. Betts also made a sensational leaping catch over his left shoulder on a ball hit to deep center by former Red Sox CF Jacoby Ellsbury in the eighth inning. It came right after Derek Jeter homered to cut the deficit to 4-3. “Heck of a play,” said Boston manager John Farrell. “He was going back on a ball, a leaping catch at a pivotal time in the game, particularly after Jeter’s solo home run to start off the eighth inning. But for a guy who’s transitioned positions inside this year, a very athletic play.” In 88 minor league games between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket, Betts batted .342, the ninth-best average amongst all full-season minor leaguers.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo’s first major league experience couldn’t have gone much better. Called upon to start against the rival New York Yankees after Boston traded two of its starters on Thursday, Ranaudo earned the win after allowing just two runs on four hits over six impressive innings, walking four and striking out two. He didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the third, but surrendered a solo homer to Carlos Beltran leading off the fourth. He recovered well, though, allowing just three of the next 14 batters to reach base. Even more memorable, though, was his first career strikeout, which came against Derek Jeter -- Ranaudo’s favorite player growing up. “It’s something that going to be a part of my life for the rest of my life,” he said. “To have my first strikeout as Derek Jeter, it’s pretty awesome.” Ranaudo was 12-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 21 starts for Triple-A Pawtucket.

OF Shane Victorino on Friday was placed on the disabled list for the third time this season with back and hamstring problems. Boston manager John Farrell said the team is awaiting the results of an MRI and would not rule out season-ending surgery for the 33-year-old veteran. Victorino was sidelined for 71 of Boston’s first 108 games this season. He is batting just .268 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 30 games.

C David Ross went 1-for-3 with an RBI single Friday night before leaving the game with a recurrence of the plantar fasciitis he has been dealing with. “We’ll evaluate him tomorrow,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “Looks like he has some pain in that plantar fascia tendon.”

OF Mike Carp was the odd-man out, and was designated for assignment Friday. Carp, who recently asked to be traded due to a lack of playing time, became expendable Thursday after the Red Sox made separate deals for outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Allen Craig. Carp emerged as a dependable left-handed bat off the bench last season for the Red Sox, batting .296 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 83 games as Boston won the World Series. But his production and playing time both diminished this year, as he hit just .198 with no homers and nine RBIs in 42 games.