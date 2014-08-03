OF Allen Craig, who made his Red Sox debut Friday night after being acquired from St. Louis a day earlier, was not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday. Craig turned his left ankle when he landed awkwardly on the first base bag during his final at-bat on Friday. Craig, who injured the same ankle last September, went 1-for-4 with a double in Boston’s 4-3 win Friday.

RHP Allen Webster, getting the spot start Saturday after Boston traded two starters on Thursday, walked six batters, including five during New York’s four-run third inning, and was done after just 2 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old allowed two hits, but control problems plagued him from the start. “I didn’t stay behind the ball and didn’t stay with my mechanics,” Webster said.

RF Yoenis Cespedes endeared himself to the Fenway faithful Saturday afternoon when he singled in his first at-bat in a Red Sox uniform and scored on Mike Napoli’s home run. Cespedes, acquired Thursday in a deal that sent ace LHP Jon Lester to Oakland, went 1-for-4 in his Boston debut. “I didn’t really feel the pressure. I knew it was going to come, whether it would be in the first at-bat, the next at-bat or in a couple of days,” he said through a translator. “I came in and I felt very comfortable. It was nice to see a lot of fans in the stands and I really like it here. ”

RHP Joe Kelly, acquired Thursday in a deal that sent RHP John Lackey to St. Louis, was added to Boston’s active roster Saturday. Kelly was 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA in seven starts for the Cardinals this season. Kelly is slated to start against his former team Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series at St. Louis.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. isn’t just making great catches; the rookie is showing off his arm lately, too. Bradley threw out New York SS Derek Jeter in the first inning Saturday after catching a fly ball off the bat of Jacoby Ellsbury. It was his 13th outfield assist and eighth double play of the season. He entered the game tied for the major-league lead in outfield assists (with teammate Yoenis Cespedes), and no other outfielder had more than three double plays entering Saturday. He has the most double plays by a Boston outfielder since Dwight Evans had eight in 1975, and the most by a Red Sox center fielder since Nemo Leibold also tallied eight in 1921.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. Ranaudo made his major league debut on Friday night and earned the win against New York. The 24-year-old held the Yankees to two runs and four hits in six innings, walking four and striking out two. He is 12-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 21 starts for Pawtucket this year.

C Dan Butler was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take the place of injured C David Ross, who was placed on the disabled list. This is the first major league stint for the 27-year-old Butler, who has played in 76 games for Pawtucket this season, hitting .227 with 17 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBIs and 30 runs scored. Butler was named Pawtucket’s MVP in his first full season at Triple-A last season, when he hit a career-high 14 homers in 84 games.

RF Shane Victorino, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained lower back, is expected to see orthopedic surgeon and spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles this week. Victorino was sidelined for 71 of Boston’s first 108 games. He is batting just .268 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 30 games.

1B Mike Napoli continues to own the New York Yankees. Napoli hit a two-run homer on Saturday, his 13th of the season, in a 6-4 loss to New York. It was his 11th homer and 25th and 26th RBIs against the Yankees since joining the Red Sox in 2013. During that time, Napoli has the most homers against New York and is tied for first in RBIs with Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria.

C David Ross was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with planter fascia in his right foot. Ross has been battling the injury recently and left Friday night’s win over the New York Yankees after his at-bat in the sixth inning. Ross is hitting .192 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 40 games this year.

RHP Clay Buchholz has owned the New York Yankees lately and will look to continue that trend Sunday when he takes the ball in the finale of the three-game series. Despite a 5-7 record and 5.87 ERA in 17 starts this season, Buchholz boasts a 1.12 ERA over his past four starts against the Yankees. He last faced New York at Yankee Stadium on April 10, yielding two earned runs over six innings. With ace LHP Jon Lester now in Oakland and RHP John Lackey in St. Louis, Buchholz is being counted on to headline a new-look rotation that included a pair of rookies the past two days.