OF Allen Craig (sprained left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, meaning he won’t get to face his former Cardinals teammates this week. Craig apparently suffered the injury Friday night in a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, his first game for the Red Sox. It is the latest obstacle in a tough season for Craig, who is hitting just .237-7-44 after entering the season with a career .306 average.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa left Tuesday night’s game with a 2-1 lead after Boston scored in the top of the seventh, but the bullpen gave it up and denied him a road win. De La Rosa gave up six hits and three walks in six innings, but he worked hard in tough situations, using his sinker to get key outs. De La Rosa got a pair of double-play balls, including a 1-2-3 from Oscar Taveras to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

OF Corey Brown was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace OF Allen Craig. Brown batted .226-16-39 for the PawSox, and he was tied for 10th in the International League in homers. Brown played in 36 games for Washington from 2011-13, hitting .175 with two homers and four RBIs in 40 at-bats.

RHP Joe Kelly makes his first start for Boston against his old team Wednesday, facing St. Louis in Busch Stadium. Kelly hasn’t pitched since a 12-1 loss July 30 in San Diego, when he allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings with a walk and five strikeouts. Kelly will have to improve his fastball command, which could be tough given that he’s going to be emotional in his first outing against his former teammates.

RHP Heath Hembree had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, and he replaced RHP Steven Wright in the Boston bullpen. Wright was optioned to Pawtucket on Monday. Hembree, 25, was acquired by Boston in the trade that sent RHP Jake Peavy to the San Francisco Giants last week. He posted a combined 19 saves, a 1-3 record and a 3.73 ERA in 43 Triple-A appearances this season.

INF Kelly Johnson (left groin strain) went 0-for-3 and struck out twice Tuesday in his first rehab game for Double-A Portland. Johnson was acquired by the Red Sox last week in the trade that sent INF Stephen Drew to the Yankees.

OF Shane Victorino (lower back) will have season-ending surgery Aug. 12 in Los Angeles. Victorino hit .268-2-12 in 30 games and 28 starts this year, fighting back and hamstring injuries in his abbreviated season. He hit the DL three times, most recently on Friday when he reported tightness in his back.